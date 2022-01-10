WHO: the Covid-19 pandemic surges again about every three or four months

Shafaq News/ Dr. David Nabarro, the World Health Organization’s special envoy on Covid, said the virus is going to pose a challenging situation for the next three months “at least,” but “we can see the end in sight.”

He told Sky News, “I’m afraid we are moving through the marathon, but there’s no actual way to say that we’re at the end – we can see the end in sight, but we’re not there. And there’s going to be some bumps before we get there.”

“And I can’t tell you how bad they’re going to be, but I can at least tell you what I’m expecting. First of all, this virus is continuing to evolve – we have Omicron, but we’ll get more variants.” He added.

“Secondly, it really is affecting the whole world. And, while health services in western Europe are just about coping, in many other parts of the world, they are completely overwhelmed.”

“And thirdly, it’s really clear that there’s no scope for major restrictions in any country, particularly poor countries. People have just got to keep working and so there are some very tough choices for politicians right now. It’s going to be difficult for the next three months at least.” He stressed.

Asked about a suggestion that there could be coronavirus surges two or three times a year, Nabarro added, “the way this virus is behaving and has behaved really since we first met it, is that it builds up and then surges quite dramatically, and then it comes down again, and then surges again about every three or four months.

“It’s difficult to use past behavior to predict the future. And I don’t like doing that too much. But I would agree that the pattern, I think, that is going to happen with this virus is continued surges, and living with Covid means being able to prepare for these surges and to react and really quickly when they occur.”

“Life can go on, we can get the economy going again in many countries, but we just have to be really respectful of the virus and that means having really good plans in place for dealing with the surges.” The WHO Envoy concluded.