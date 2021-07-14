WHO: researches find Lambda mutation poses a high risk, we do not have enough data

Shafaq News/ Covid-19 Lambda variant has been found so far in 29 nations, according to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report.

The report showed that, “Lambda has been linked to high rates of community transmission in a number of countries, with rising prevalence over time and higher COVID-19 incidence.”

Lambda was recognized a "global variation of interest" by WHO on June 14, 2021.

Lambda has a "unique combination" of mutations, according to many scientists, which may make it more transmissible.

Lambda contains seven mutations in the spike protein, which is a mushroom-shaped projection on the virus's outer shell that helps it latch onto and infiltrate human cells. These modifications could make it simpler for lambda to bind to our cells, making it more difficult for our antibodies to grab on and neutralize the virus.

There are no published research on the lambda variant and just a few preprints — articles that have not yet been peer reviewed and published in a journal.

According to PHE's latest lambda "risk assessment" (July 8), there is no evidence that lambda has outcompeted delta in any country. Although research is underway, lambda remains a variant of interest rather than concern for the time being.

Carissa Etienne, Director of the Organization's Regional Office, stated that the research so far shows that this mutation poses a high risk, particularly in terms of its rapid spread and successive leaps, as well as its potential to withstand immunity arising from virus vaccinations.

“We do not have enough data to determine the severity of this mutation and its final specifications, but the scientific indicators that have been gathered so far among experts do not give rise to optimism,” Etienne added.

It's worth noting that the International Organization's experts are monitoring around 11 mutations of (Covid-19) all over the world.