WHO: COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by year-end

Date: 2020-10-06T17:06:58+0000
Shafaq news/ A vaccine against COVID-19 may be ready by year-end, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for solidarity and political commitment by all leaders to ensure equal distribution of vaccines when they become available.

“We need each other, we need solidarity and we need to use all the energy we have to fight the virus,” Tedros said in closing remarks to the WHO’s Executive Board meeting that examined the global response to the pandemic.

“We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope,” He added.

