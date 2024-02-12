WGS 2024 kicks off in Dubai

Shafaq News / On Monday, the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 started in Dubai, bringing together presidents and prime ministers of 25 states under the theme "Shaping Future Governments ."

The World Government Summit is convening with the participation of 120 government delegations, over 85 international and regional organizations, and global institutions. The event also brings together an elite group of global thought leaders and experts, boasting a total attendance of more than 4,000 participants.

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani headed on Sunday to the UAE to participate in the Summit, while Iraqi PM Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani cancelled his visit.

According to WGS's official website, The upcoming edition of the WGS, to be held in Dubai from 12th to 14th February, is poised to be a significant event with a rich agenda under the theme "Shaping Future Governments."

"The WGS will explore major global future trends and transformations through over 110 important dialogue and interactive sessions, with a focus on shaping a better future for humanity. It will feature six main themes and 15 global forums."

"There will be around 200 world leaders taking part, including presidents, prime ministers, specialists, intellectuals, and future decision-makers."

"More than 300 ministers will participate in over 23 ministerial meetings during the 11th edition of the WGS. More than 85 international, regional, and intergovernmental organizations will also be present, in addition to 120 government delegations."

The Summit will also include deliberate international dialogues to envision the formation of future administrations. To guarantee the improvement of international cooperation, find creative solutions for upcoming challenges, foresee significant opportunities, and motivate the next generation of governments, it will bring together world leaders, international government officials, international organizations, thought leaders, and leaders from the private sector.