Unidentified air bombardment of Iranian groups in Albu Kamal

Shafaq News / The Syrian Observatory for Human rights' sources have reported that an unidentified drone struck, with missiles, positions where Iranian-backed militias have been stationed on the outskirts of al-Bokamal city in the eastern countryside of Dei Ezzor. Plums of smoke were seen in the targeted sites. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

This attack came a few days after replacing Iranian-backed militias’ flags with the internationally recognized Syrian ones in some posts and military headquarters of these militias in al-Bokamal city for fear of expected attacks.

On November 12, SOHR activists in al-Bokamal city in eat countryside of Deir Ezzor reported that Iran-backed factions removed their banners from the top of the Cultural Center and some of their military headquarters in the city and replaced them with the internationally recognized Syrian flags.

The moves were conducted over fears of being targeted in light of the flying of two unknown drones since the early hours of Friday morning until now over the city.

Earlier on that day, SOHR activists reported in the early hours of Friday, that two unidentified drones fly over al-Bokamal City under control oof Iran-backed factions in east Deir Ezzor countryside, two days after another drone had killed seven militiamen of Iranian factions.

On Nov. 10, At least seven Iran-backed militiamen were killed due to unknown drone fire targeting positions and weapons warehouses in al-Bokamal City in east Deir Ezzor countryside.

According to SOHR, the deaths included three Syrians who work under Iranian factions but nationalities of the other four remained unknown till now. Meanwhile, air raids destroyed warehouses of weapons and ammunition.

On the other hand, SHOR activists in east Euphrates, in west Euphrates region, reported hearing loud explosion in the early hours of Wednesday, due to an air bombardment by unknown aircrafts which might be coming from the International Coalition or Israel. The attack targeted positions and warehouses of weapons belonging to Iranian factions in al-Bokmal city at the Iraqi-Syrian borders in east Deir Ezzor.

The attacks destroyed the arms and ammunition warehouses and caused huge explosions that could be heard in al-Baghouz stationed at the other bank of Euphrates River stationed under the SDF, but no casualties were reported.

Source: The Syrian Observatory for Human rights