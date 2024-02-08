Ukrainian armed forces commander relieved of duties

Shafaq News/ General Valery Zaluzhny, who has led the Ukrainian Armed Forces throughout the conflict with Russia, was officially dismissed on Thursday, culminating a tenure marred by mounting tensions between him and President Vladimir Zelensky.

The decision to dismiss Zaluzhny from his post came after recent remarks by President Zelensky, hinting at such action, which sparked public debate.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced Zaluzhny's dismissal via Facebook, acknowledging the general's contributions in leading the military against Russia.

Umerov pointed out Zaluzhny's success in accomplishing "one of the most challenging tasks" but emphasized the changing landscape of warfare and the necessity for innovative approaches and strategies.