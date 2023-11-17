Ukrainian President dismisses notion of stalemate in conflict with Russia

Shafaq News/ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the characterization of a stalemate in the ongoing conflict with Russia during a press conference in Kyiv.

Zelensky emphasized that while time has passed and weariness is evident among the people, the situation does not constitute a deadlock. The frontlines have witnessed minimal movement in almost a year, with a senior Ukrainian official cautioning this week that the conflict remains at an impasse.

Zelensky also addressed speculation about pressure from Western countries for Ukraine to enter negotiations with Russia, asserting that no partners were compelling Kyiv to engage in talks or make concessions. The Ukrainian leader highlighted the fatigue among the population and underscored that the conflict was not at a standstill.

Regarding the attention drawn away from Ukraine due to the Israel-Palestine conflict, Zelensky acknowledged the diversion but attributed it to Russia's strategic intentions.

He expressed confidence that Ukraine would overcome this challenge. He reiterated the unwavering support of Ukraine's backers, including the United States, in providing military and financial assistance until victory.

The conflict, now in its 20th month, has put Ukraine on a challenging path, balancing the demands of war and the imperative for comprehensive reforms. The reassurances from Zelensky and EU leaders signal an ongoing commitment to Ukraine's pursuit of stability and eventual EU membership.