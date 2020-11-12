Ukrainian President tests positive for coronavirus

Shafaq news/ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, Reuters reported early Thursday, citing media reports that quoted a presidential official.

Zelensky announced Monday that he had tested positive, becoming the latest world leader to contract the virus. He said at the time that he was feeling good and was continuing to work while in self-isolation. “Most overcome COVID-19. And I’ll pass it too,” he wrote on Facebook. “Everything will be fine!”

The latest update on Zelensky’s condition came as the total tally of coronavirus cases reported in Ukraine to date topped 500,000, with a record 11,057 new infections detected in the past 24 hours alone. A top health official warned last week that the country was “close to a health catastrophe” due to shortages of hospital beds and health care workers.

Ukraine has reported over 9,000 coronavirus-related fatalities since February, with more than 1,000 added to the tally over the past week.