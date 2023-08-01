Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow; High-Rise Building Hit

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Russian military foiled a Ukrainian "terrorist attack" as anti-aircraft units thwarted drones targeting Moscow.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated via the Telegram messaging app, "On the night of August 1st, an attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime with lethal drones on targets in Moscow and Moscow region was thwarted." The ministry confirmed that two drones were downed in suburbs west of the city center.

Another drone was reportedly hit by radio-electronic equipment, leading it to lose control and crash onto the premises of the non-residential buildings complex at Moskva Citi, a business center in the capital.

As a result of the incident, Vnukovo Airport, one of the three major airports serving Moscow, temporarily suspended operations but later resumed total activity.

As reported by Tass news agency, emergency services have located debris from the fallen drone and plan to subject it to technical examination.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin revealed that one of the drones had collided with the same tower at Moskva Citi, which had been targeted in a previous incident during the week. The collision caused extensive damage to several square meters of the building's glass facade on the 21st floor.

There were no reported injuries resulting from the drone attacks.

Moskva Citi had experienced a drone attack the previous Sunday, contributing to the prevailing unease over such incidents. Although the attacks caused limited damage, they have raised concerns among the public.

In response to the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred to the Ukrainian attacks on Moscow and other Russian targets as "acts of desperation," emphasizing that Russia is taking all necessary measures to safeguard against further strikes.

Ukraine rarely comments on incidents on Russian territory during the ongoing conflict with Moscow, now entering its 17th month. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alluded to the drone attacks this week, remarking that the war "is returning to the territory of Russia - to its symbolic centers and military bases."