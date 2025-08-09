Ukraine’s Zelensky: No peace without Ukraine

Shafaq News – Kyiv / Moscow

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that any peace arrangement to end the war with Russia must involve Kyiv directly, rejecting the possibility of agreements reached solely between the United States and Russia.

In a video statement released by the Ukrainian presidency, Zelensky affirmed that Ukraine is prepared for genuine solutions that can deliver peace, accusing Moscow of deliberately prolonging the conflict and ignoring deadlines.

Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace. Any decisions that are against us, any decisions that are without Ukraine, are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not achieve anything. These are stillborn decisions. They are unworkable decisions. And we… pic.twitter.com/JFg0rIeLzP — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 9, 2025

Earlier, Trump confirmed, in a post on Truth Social, a plan to meet Putin in Alaska on August 15.

While hosting Armenia and Azerbaijan’s leaders at the White House, Trump remarked, “We are going to have a meeting with Russia. We’ll start with Russia.” He hinted that any breakthrough on Ukraine could involve territorial adjustments, adding, “It’s very complicated. But we’re going to get some back, and we’re going to get some switched.”

On the battlefield, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported conducting seven precision strikes with missiles and drones between August 2 and 8 against Ukrainian energy, defense industry, and transport facilities, as well as command posts, long-range drone depots, and a drone boat workshop.

Ukraine’s armed forces recorded 163 combat clashes over the past 24 hours, reporting Russian missile, air, and drone strikes, along with thousands of artillery and mortar attacks across multiple fronts, including Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and the Dnipro River front.