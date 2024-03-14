USD/IQD exchange rate holds in Baghdad, tick up in Erbil World breaking Baghdad USD











Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates remained stable in Baghdad markets on Thursday, increasing slightly in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil. Our correspondent reported that central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded 150,250 IQD per $100, the same rates as Wednesday. The selling prices reached 151,250 IQD, while the buying price was 149,250 IQD per $100. In Erbil, the selling price was recorded at 150,200 IQD and the buying price at 150,100 IQD per $100.