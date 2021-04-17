US units patrol on the Syrian-Turkish borders

Shafaq News / U.S. military troops conducted on Saturday a patrol on the borders with Turkey.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent said Ground and Air units were involved in the patrol around the city of Dirk.

The Patrol set off from the Rubaria agricultural airport, which is used by the Global Coalition as a helipad, then headed to the northern countryside of Dirk and stationed in the village of Al-Bark, then directed to the border village of Ain Dewar.

Our Correspondent added that another four Ground-units patrol was conducted by the U.S. troops in the northern countryside of Dirk

Almost daily US patrols are conducted in Dirk, especially south of the city to protect oil fields.

The U.S. military says its presence in Northeastern Syria is to preventing a resurgence of ISIS in Syria.