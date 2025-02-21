US shuts down NLEAD following Trump's order

Shafaq News/ The United States has officially shut down a national database tracking police misconduct after President Donald Trump revoked an executive order issued by former President Joe Biden.

According to a memo on the US Department of Justice website, Trump’s decision led to the deactivation of the National Law Enforcement Accountability Database (NLEAD). "Agencies can no longer query or add data to the National Law Enforcement Accountability Database. DoJ is deactivating the NLEAD by federal standards," the memo stated.

Trump originally proposed the creation of the database during his first term, but it was formally established under Biden’s administration as part of a series of police reforms following the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

The demonstrations erupted after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee for over nine minutes. Chauvin was later convicted of murder and civil rights violations.