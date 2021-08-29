Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-29T18:49:36+0000
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport

Shafaq News / A U.S. drone strike Sunday struck a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate before they could target the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul’s international airport, American officials said.

There were few initial details about the incident, as well as a rocket that struck a neighborhood just northwest of the airport, killing a child. The Taliban initially described the two strikes as separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce and witnesses heard only one large blast Sunday in the Afghan capital.

The airstrike came as the United States winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul’s international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago. After an Islamic State affiliate’s suicide attack that killed over 180 people, the Taliban increased its security around the airfield as Britain ended its evacuation flights Saturday.

Source: AP

related

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

Date: 2021-08-27 05:45:03
Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

Biden says another attack on Kabul airport 'highly likely'

Date: 2021-08-28 20:24:00
Biden says another attack on Kabul airport 'highly likely'

U.S. troops fire in air to scatter Afghan civilians at Kabul airport

Date: 2021-08-16 06:28:29
U.S. troops fire in air to scatter Afghan civilians at Kabul airport

Firefight at Kabul Airport involving Afghan, U.S., German forces -Bundeswehr

Date: 2021-08-23 05:27:03
Firefight at Kabul Airport involving Afghan, U.S., German forces -Bundeswehr

At least 12 U.S. troops killed in Kabul airport attack, officials say

Date: 2021-08-26 19:58:09
At least 12 U.S. troops killed in Kabul airport attack, officials say

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack

Date: 2021-08-26 20:18:38
ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack