ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-26T20:18:38+0000
Shafaq News/ ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack on Kabul airport, which killed at least 12 US soldiers.

Amaq News Agency, linked to ISIS, posted on Telegram photos of the “martyr” posing in front of the ISIS flag while holding a gun and wearing a suicide vest.

Earlier, an ISIS group affiliate in Afghanistan, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), was accused of conducting the attack. An unnamed US official told The Associated Press.

It is not the first attack linked to the Afghan offshoot of ISIS in the past 12 months; according to Reuters, four attacks targeted the civilians in Afghanistan.

In May, an explosion inside a mosque on the outskirts of Kabul killed at least 12 people during Friday prayers. And another explosion caused by a car bomb and mortars outside a school in Kabul killed at least 80 people, mostly female students. Afghan officials suspected ISIS.

In March, ISIS claimed responsibility for killing three female media workers.

