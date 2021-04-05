US patrol tours Syria's northeastern borders with Turkey

Shafaq News / Witnesses reported that the US military forces conducted a patrol in the southern countryside of Derik, in the far northeast of Syria.

The witnesses told Shafaq News agency that the patrol consisted of four military armored vehicles and headed to Derka Barafi, 25 km northeast of Derik, where the sand quarry in which a vehicle was found burnt.

The owner of the burnt vehicle, Marwan Farman, told Shafaq News agency, "The American soldiers examined my burnt vehicle and took parts of it for analysis. They asked me about the vehicle's insurance, its price, and the implications of its loss."

Farman added, "the Americans promised to inform me of the examination results after two days, and whether it was burnt by an electrical circuit or by Turkish bombing."

It is noteworthy that Farman's vehicle was burnt two days ago. The causes of the fire are still unknown.