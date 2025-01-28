US officially withdraws from Paris Climate Agreement, UN confirms

Shafaq News/ The United Nations announced on Tuesday, receiving a US notification regarding its withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

US President Donald Trump had declared the country's exit from the accord following his inauguration on January 20.

The climate agreement, signed in 2015, aimed to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels to avoid severe climate impacts.

Trump signed an executive order to withdraw from the Paris Agreement at the "Capital One Arena" in Washington, in front of a crowd of supporters. He stated that the agreement was an unfair and biased "hoax" and that the US would pull out.

He argued that remaining in the agreement would harm US industries while China continues to pollute without consequences.

The United States is one of the largest contributors to global warming emissions and a major producer of oil and natural gas.