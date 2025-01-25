US officially renames Gulf of Mexico and Denali Peak

Shafaq News/ The US Department of the Interior announced the official renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Denali Peak in Alaska to Mount McKinley, following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump shortly after assuming office.

These name changes, aimed at fulfilling campaign promises, mark a move to "preserve the exceptional heritage of the United States and celebrate its heroes and historical assets," according to the department. Denali Peak, previously named Mount McKinley in honor of former President William McKinley, had been renamed Denali in 1975 at the request of the state of Alaska.

The decision has sparked a mix of reactions, with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum voicing her country’s firm stance against US dominance. During a rally marking her first 100 days in office, Sheinbaum stated, "What is certain is that we will always move forward with our heads held high." She presented an old map and humorously suggested renaming the United States as "Mexican America" in response to Trump’s actions.

Sheinbaum emphasized her belief in dialogue to resolve differences, reiterating that Mexico would not be "subordinate" to its northern neighbor.