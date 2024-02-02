US imposes sanctions on 4 Iranian companies, 6 IRGC officials

Shafaq News / The US Treasury Department confirmed on Friday the imposition of sanctions on four companies based in Iran and Hong Kong for providing materials for Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs.

Additionally, the department imposed sanctions on a company based in Hong Kong for selling Iranian raw materials.

Furthermore, sanctions were imposed on six officials in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) electronic cyber command for engaging in harmful electronic activities targeting critical infrastructure in the US and elsewhere.

Under these sanctions, authorities will prohibit access to all assets of the sanctioned entities and individuals within the United States or under US control.

Notably, Americans and US companies are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions involving the assets of sanctioned individuals.