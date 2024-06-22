US forces intercept drone targeting Al-Tanf Base in Syria

Shafaq News / The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, on Saturday, that US forces intercepted a drone attempting to target Al-Tanf base in Syria, occupied by US forces.

According to the Observatory, "Air defenses at the base, located within the 55-kilometer zone near the Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi triangle border, intercepted a drone that entered the area from the east, attempting to target the base, resulting in its destruction."

The Observatory noted that "the attempt to target the US base comes less than 24 hours after airstrikes targeted positions of an Iranian-backed faction last night in the Al Bukamal area near the Syrian-Iraqi border, resulting in the death of three, as a preliminary toll."

Since October 19, 2023, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has documented 130 attacks on US bases inside Syrian territory by Iranian-backed militias.