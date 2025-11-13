US designates four European Antifa-linked groups as terrorists

Shafaq News – Brussels

Four groups connected to the Antifa movement were added to the US foreign terrorist organizations list, the State Department announced on Thursday.

In a statement posted on X, the department noted that this designation comes as part of efforts by the Trump administration “to confront the growing threat of far-left violence at home and abroad.”

It emphasized that the administration remains committed to “tracking and dismantling Antifa networks worldwide, and preventing them from accessing the US financial system,” adding, the designated groups have reportedly “engaged in acts of violence and bombings aimed at destabilizing Western countries and undermining the foundations of Western civilization.”

Among the listed organizations is the Revolutionary Class Self-Defense, described as an anarchist, anti-capitalist group operating in Greece. The group is accused of carrying out bomb attacks in the past, including targeting the Ministry of Labor in Athens and offices of a major railway company.

Under the new designation, strict sanctions apply: anyone providing financial or logistical support to these groups will face penalties, and the organizations themselves are prohibited from interacting with US entities.