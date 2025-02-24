US cracks down on Iran’s oil trade with fresh sanctions

Shafaq News/ The United States has imposed sanctions on more than 30 individuals and vessels involved in facilitating the sale and shipment of Iranian petroleum-related products, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

The sanctions, imposed under Executive Orders 13902 and 13846, targeted 17 entities, 13 vessels, and 4 individuals allegedly linked to Iran’s oil sector.

“Iran continues to rely on a shadowy network of vessels, shippers, and brokers to facilitate its oil sales and fund its destabilizing activities,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “The United States will use all our available tools to target all aspects of Iran’s oil supply chain, and anyone who deals in Iranian oil exposes themselves to significant sanctions risk.”

Today’s action marks the second round of US sanctions against Iranian oil sales since President Donald Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 on February 4, 2025, as part of a Maximum Pressure campaign to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero.