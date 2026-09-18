US blockade on Iran turns back 105 ships

US blockade on Iran turns back 105 ships
2026-09-18T17:46:00+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States has diverted 105 commercial ships since resuming its naval blockade on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Friday.

CENTCOM said the USS Boxer (LHD 4) was conducting flight operations in the Arabian Sea as its expeditionary maritime unit continued enforcing the naval restrictions.

Washington resumed the blockade of Iranian ports on July 14.

On September 16, US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran was nearing its end and that Tehran wanted an agreement. Recent peace talks had collapsed, Reuters reported, while access through the Strait of Hormuz remained disputed.

Read more: Iran reports continued oil sales despite US blockade

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