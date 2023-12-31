US aircraft carrier conducts patrol in Eastern Mediterranean

Shafaq News / The "Marine Traffic" website, which tracks ship movements worldwide, reported that an American aircraft carrier, along with a missile cruiser, conducted patrols in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The site indicated that the American aircraft carrier "USS Gerald R. Ford" carried out patrols in the eastern Mediterranean Sea after anchoring for five days at the Souda Bay base on the Greek island of Crete.

The website mentioned that the aircraft carrier is currently located in the Aegean Sea.

Additionally, the American guided-missile cruiser "USS Normandy", part of the carrier strike group led by the aircraft carrier "USS Gerald R. Ford", departed from the port of Piraeus, Greece.

It is noteworthy that last week, the Pentagon announced the extension of the aircraft carrier's presence in the Mediterranean Sea in light of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.