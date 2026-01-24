US: South Korea ready to lead North Korea deterrence

Shafaq News– Washington

On Saturday, the United States said South Korea should take primary responsibility for deterring North Korea, shifting toward a more limited US military role in the Korean Peninsula.

In its National Defense Strategy, the US Defense Department clarified that Seoul is now capable of leading deterrence against Pyongyang with “critical but more limited” support. About 28,500 US troops remain stationed in South Korea under the bilateral alliance, while Seoul has increased defense spending by 7.5% this year, according to official figures.

The strategy aligns with Washington’s push to update its overseas force posture as homeland defense becomes the Pentagon’s top priority, the document added.

Meanwhile, North Korea has repeatedly condemned what it calls US military “meddling” on the peninsula. Defense Minister No Kwang-chol has accused Washington of escalating tensions through joint drills with South Korea and strategic deployments, warning that such actions undermine prospects for dialogue.

The strategy builds on President Donald Trump’s National Security Strategy released last year, which emphasizes strengthening US military power in the Indo-Pacific, reassessing commitments in Europe, and reallocating resources to address long-term strategic competition.

