US Secretary of State expresses openness to Iranian Steps in easing nuclear concerns

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Tuesday that while he could not independently verify reports of Iran's alleged slowdown in amassing near-weapons-grade enriched uranium, he would welcome any measures taken by Iran to mitigate its "growing nuclear threat."

Blinken emphasized that the United States remains receptive to actions that contribute to de-escalating the nuclear tensions that have emerged since the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 during the tenure of former President Donald Trump.

Addressing reporters, Blinken underscored that Iran's recent move to transfer detained US citizens to house arrest was unrelated to any other aspect of US policy towards Iran. He indicated that the broader US approach towards Iran encompasses a multifaceted deterrence, pressure, and diplomacy strategy.

Recent reports, including one by The Wall Street Journal, have suggested that Iran has taken steps to slow down the accumulation of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and has diluted a portion of its existing stockpile. These actions, if confirmed, could potentially pave the way for reduced tensions between Iran and the United States, rekindling discussions surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

Blinken referenced the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement between Iran and six major powers, which aimed to curtail Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. He highlighted that the United States exited the JCPOA in 2018 but was willing to engage constructively with Iran on matters related to its nuclear ambitions.