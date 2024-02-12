US Releases Guantanamo detainees in exchange for US citizen held

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the United States released Mohammad Rahim Haqmal, also known as Osama bin Laden's assistant, in an exchange with Ryan Corbett, an American citizen held by the Taliban.

Haqmal was arrested in Pakistan in 2007 and transferred to Guantanamo Bay prison in 2008. Meanwhile, Corbett, who had lived in Afghanistan for over a decade before the fall of the previous regime, was detained by the Taliban in August 2022.