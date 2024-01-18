US Conducts Fifth Round of Strikes Against Houthis

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US military targeted the Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen with another round of missile strikes. This is the fifth round of attacks within a week, as Washington pursues to deter Houthi militants from striking anti-ship missiles at international shipping channels.

A senior US official told Al-Jazeera the recent attack targeted only some anti-ship missiles that were being prepared for firing by Houthis, explaining that "the strikes on the Houthi positions destroyed two anti-ship missiles."

US President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters, pointed out that the attacks did not prevent Houthi activities but assured that the US would keep attacking them militarily.

Asked about the strikes, Biden said, "Will they stop the Houthis? No. Will they continue? Yes."