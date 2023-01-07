UNESCO renovates Shanasheel of Basra

Shafaq News/ A row of traditional 16-17th-century houses called Shanasheel or Mashrabiya stands along a canal in Basra, a beautiful Iraqi heritage that now crumbles from neglect and successive wars.

Iraq's richest oil Governorate struggle to preserve its unique buildings with the bare minimum of funds.

In 2020, within the framework of the project "Reviving Mosul and Basra Old Cities" supported by the European Union, UNESCO launched an apprenticeship program for Basra in Carpentry focusing on Shanasheel, supporting two carpentry workshops in Basra, one small and one medium enterprise, to take on and train apprentices under the supervision of the Department of Labour and Social Affairs and the Vocational Training Center's staff in Basra.

The elaborate shanasheel carpentry technique for windows that protrude outward to the street is a traditional style of Ottoman buildings in the nineteenth century.

It provides a view of the street and adds more space to the upper floors. Traditionally, these projections were supported by wooden pillars and columns.

In the newer houses built after the arrival of the British in 1915, the Shanasheel technique was primarily replaced by H-shaped steel beams (Shelman). However, UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities are jointly promoting the retention and safeguarding of the remaining elements of this important cultural heritage of Basra through the program.

In 2022, UNESCO began its project of renovating the unique Shanasheel buildings.

The work is underway; the 12 heritage houses are under construction, design, and evaluation.

Much of Iraq's heritage is in danger of losing forever due to the wars, neglect, and local funds deficit.

Iraq depends mainly on the international community to preserve its heritage, including UNESCO, USAID, and the European Union.

According to UNESCO data, six Iraqi properties are inscribed on the World Heritage List, and 14 sites are on the tentative list