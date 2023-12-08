UNAMI condemns rocket attack on US embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) issued a statement on Friday regarding the rocket attack targeting the US Embassy in Baghdad.

According to the Statement, the UN mission affirmed that "the stability and security of Iraq are at the forefront of all UNAMI activities," adding, "Iraq cannot afford to be drawn into a broader conflict, which would threaten the hard-won stability and the achievements made so far."

The statement condemned "the rocket attack this morning on the US Embassy in Baghdad," emphasizing the necessity of protecting all diplomatic buildings per international law, as confirmed by the Iraqi government.

Earlier today, the official spokesperson's office of the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad confirmed that the embassy compound was subjected to a rocket attack, which did not result in any human casualties. Simultaneously, they accused Iran-affiliated militias of carrying out the attack.