UN on Trump’s Guantanamo plan: a last exceptional "resort"

Shafaq News/ The United Nations emphasized, on Friday, that the detention of migrants should be a last resort and only in exceptional circumstances, following US President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement of a plan to detain thousands of undocumented migrants at Guantanamo Bay.

Trump confirmed, on Wednesday, his intension to repurpose the military prison at Guantanamo, originally designated for terror suspects, to hold up to 30,000 irregular migrants, referring to them as "criminals" in an irregular status.

In response to these comments, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Lawrence stressed the importance of safeguarding the dignity and rights of all individuals, regardless of their immigration status, and ensuring they are treated according to international human rights standards.

Lawrence reiterated that migrants possess human rights regardless of their status, adding, "They must be respected wherever they are”, said in a press conference in Geneva.

Trump, elected after a campaign in which he promised to end what he called the "invasion" of undocumented migrants into the US, has taken several anti-immigration measures since returning to the White House.

His administration has pledged to significantly accelerate deportation efforts, while approximately 11 million people currently live in an irregular status in the US.