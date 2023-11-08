UN human rights chief accuses Israel and Hamas of war crimes in month-long conflict

Shafaq News/ UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stated on Wednesday that both Israel and Hamas had committed war crimes during the conflict that erupted just over a month ago.

Speaking at the Rafah crossing on the Egypt-Gaza border, Türk condemned the "heinous atrocities" committed by Palestinian armed groups on October 7, branding them as war crimes, alongside the continued hostage-taking.

He further highlighted Israel's actions, labeling the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians and the illegal forced eviction of civilians as additional war crimes.

The conflict, triggered by Hamas' attack on October 7, has resulted in 1,400 deaths, the majority of whom were civilians. Additionally, approximately 240 individuals have been detained.

This month-long conflict, the bloodiest episode in the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has prompted intensified appeals from United Nations and G7 officials for a humanitarian truce. The urgent call aims to alleviate the suffering of Gaza Strip residents, where countless buildings lie in ruins and essential supplies are rapidly depleting.

Palestinian officials assert that the Israeli raids have killed over ten thousand individuals, most are children.