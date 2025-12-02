UN envoy signals rapid path to Iraq’s new government

Shafaq News – New York

Forming Iraq’s new government “will not be delayed,” Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Iraq, Mohamed al-Hassan, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Al-Hassan noted that Iraq has overcome major security challenges with public support and international assistance, organized credible elections with high participation, and is moving toward greater stability as the formation of the new government is not expected to face suspensions.

UNAMI’s closure, he noted, marks a new phase in UN–Iraq cooperation, expressing hope forprogress on unresolved issues between Baghdad and Erbil.

Briefing (As Delivered) by the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Dr. Mohamed Al Hassan, at the 10055th meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation… pic.twitter.com/OBGT5HRdll — UNAMI (@UNIraq) December 2, 2025

Five main contenders are currently in the running for the prime minister’s post: caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, intelligence chief Hamid al-Shatri, former Youth and Sports Minister Abdul Hussein Abtan, and Accountability and Justice Commission head Basim al-Badri.

The Coordination Framework, the leading Shiite political bloc, is reviewing a wider pool of names and is expected to narrow the list before selecting a nominee for parliamentary approval.

