UN Security Council endorses Syria–OPCW cooperation

Shafaq News – New York

The UN Security Council on Friday endorsed Syria’s cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

In a joint statement, members including the United States, Russia, China, France, and Britain emphasized respect for Syrian sovereignty, accountability for chemical attacks, and full OPCW access to inspection sites.

Syria’s UN Ambassador Ibrahim al-Albi, speaking for the first time before the Council, said Damascus had signed a host country agreement with the OPCW and submitted a plan via its mission in Qatar to eliminate remaining stockpiles. He marked the 12th anniversary of the 2013 "chemical massacre" near Damascus, calling for international support to rebuild infrastructure and supply equipment needed for the disarmament program.

Al-Albi also warned that Israeli strikes, which were condemned by the Council, not only violate international law but also hinder OPCW access and complicate inspection efforts.