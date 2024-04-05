UN Human Rights Council demands halt in arms sales to Israel

Shafaq News/ The UN Human Rights Council on Friday passed a resolution calling for a cessation of all arms sales to Israel, citing concerns about "genocide" in the Gaza conflict that has claimed over 33,000 lives.

The resolution, endorsed by 28 of the council's 47 member states with six opposing and 13 abstaining, marks the council's first stance on the deadly conflict in Gaza. It specifically urges countries to halt the sale, transfer, and diversion of arms, munitions, and military equipment to Israel to prevent further violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses.

The United States, along with Germany, Argentina, Bulgaria, Malawi, and Paraguay, voted against the resolution, citing concerns about its elements and failure to condemn Hamas specifically.

Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Meirav Eilon Shahar, criticized the resolution as a "stain" on the Human Rights Council and the UN as a whole.

The strongly worded resolution also calls for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and urges for for immediate emergency humanitarian access and assistance."

The resolution expressed "grave concern at statements by Israeli officials amounting to incitement to genocide" and urged countries to "prevent the continued forcible transfer of Palestinians within and from Gaza".

It warned "against any large-scale military operations in the city of Rafah" in the south of the densely populated Gaza Strip, where well over one million civilians are sheltering.

In turn, the Palestinian ambassador Ibrahim Mohammad Khraishi called for action to "stop this genocide," urging the council to address the situation.

Two additional resolutions aimed at Israel were overwhelmingly approved at the rights council on Friday.

One resolution called for a cessation of Israeli settlements, urging countries to take stronger measures to combat settler violence against Palestinians, including the imposition of sanctions, and urging businesses to cease activities within or related to the settlements.

The other resolution condemned Israel's occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights and its policies and practices regarding settlements there, which are deemed violations of the rights of Syrian residents.

Since October 7, the war, which has lasted for six months, has led to critical food shortages among Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians, reaching famine levels in some areas, according to the United Nations.

So far, Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women, and injured about 76,000.