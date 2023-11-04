UN Chief expresses horror over Gaza ambulance attack

Shafaq News/ United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep shock and horror over the Israeli army's targeted attack on an ambulance convoy outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Friday.

The incident, which resulted in the death of 15 people and injuries to 60 others, drew strong condemnation from Guterres. He stated, "I am horrified by the attack reported in Gaza against an ambulance convoy outside Al-Shifa Hospital," emphasizing the heartbreaking scenes of bodies scattered in the street in front of the hospital.

The targeted ambulance was part of a convoy transporting wounded individuals to receive treatment in Egypt, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that the leading ambulance was directly hit by a missile, injuring its crew and occupants. The Israeli army claimed that the ambulance was used by a Hamas terrorist cell.

Guterres emphasized the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. He underscored that civilians, including children and women, have been besieged, deprived of aid, and subjected to continuous attacks for almost a month. Guterres reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire and called for the release of hostages held by Hamas. He urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians in the conflict.

The death toll from the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7 has reached 9,227, including 3,826 children. On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people were killed, while Hamas captured over 240 Israelis. The Secretary-General's statement highlights the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing conflict and an end to the suffering of civilians in the region.