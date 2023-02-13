UAE's WGS brings global leaders to discuss challenges

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023 started in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Summit, being held in Dubai, will continue until February 15 under the theme of "Shaping Future Governments."

Speaking at the opening, the founder of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Klaus Schwab, said the world is experiencing a series of crises that have negatively affected the economic growth of most countries.

"The future of humanity and the global economy is at stake amid developments reshaping the political, economic, and geopolitical landscape again."

"By 2050, the world's population will be 10 billion. They need energy ... but clean energy."

WGS brings thought leaders, global experts, and decision-makers from around the globe to share and contribute to developing tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments.

It is worth noting that the agenda will focus on shaping a "better future for humanity and will highlight six main themes: Accelerating Development and Governance, the Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritizing Learning and Work.

The Summit has signed partnerships with more than 80 strategic, knowledge, and media partners and issued 20 knowledge reports in cooperation with the most important international research institutions.

More than 22 international forums, in addition to several first-time forums, such as the Future of Work Forum, the Future of Education Forum, the Experience Exchange Forum, and the Future by Design Global Forum, are part of the event.

Seven global awards will be presented in appreciation of government ministers, private sector representatives, innovators, and creators for their contributions to society. The awards include the Edge of Government Award; the Best Minister Award; the World Data Visualisation Prize; the M-Gov Award, and the Shaping Future Governments: Global Universities Challenge.