Shafaq News/ An Emirati aircraft has reportedly landed in the Damascus International Airport earlier today, Tuesday.

Russia Today (RT) said that a high-profile UAE delegation has arrived in the Syrian capital, breaking a ten years of Arab and International ostracism.

Social media activists expressed optimistism after the Gulf monarchy's initiative. "The United Arab Emirates is leading the Arab diplomacy and restores the voice of reason to the Region," a social media activist said.