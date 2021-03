Shafaq News/ The United Arab Emirates finance minister, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum has died, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) said on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and his deputy ruler.

Sheikh Hamdan had been unwell for some months.

In 1998, the Minister launched “Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance” ​​​.