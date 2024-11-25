UAE authorities arrest three suspects in murder of Israeli Rabbi

Shafaq News/ The UAE Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of three individuals accused of murdering Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a representative of the Orthodox Jewish group Chabad.

In a statement on X, the ministry declared, "The competent Emirati authorities were able, in record time, to arrest the perpetrators of the murder of a resident in the country named 'Zvi Kogan,' who holds Moldovan citizenship, as per the identification papers with which he entered the United Arab Emirates. The suspects, totaling three individuals, were arrested promptly, demonstrating the ability to act decisively against anyone attempting to undermine the security and stability of the community."

The ministry noted that Kogan’s family had reported him missing on Thursday, prompting authorities to form an investigation team, which led to "the discovery of the victim's body and identification of the perpetrators. The suspects are in custody, and the necessary legal procedures have commenced. All details of the incident will be disclosed upon the completion of the investigations."

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office condemned the incident, describing it as an "anti-Semitic terrorist act." Israeli media reports, citing intelligence sources, alleged that an Uzbek cell, possibly operating under Iranian direction, was involved.

Earlier this week, UAE authorities located Kogan's abandoned vehicle in the city of Al Ain. Reports indicate that he disappeared while overseeing kosher procedures in Dubai. Israeli media revealed that he had served in the Givati Brigade of the Israeli army and was an assistant to Rabbi Levi Duchman, Chief Rabbi of the Jewish community in the UAE.