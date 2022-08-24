U.S. has responded to Iran's comments on E.U. nuclear text; Tehran confirms

Shafaq News/ The United States has responded to Iran's comments on the European Union's "final" text for the revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"We received Iran's comments on the E.U.'s proposed final text through the E.U. Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the E.U. today," Price said.

In turn, Iran confirmed receiving the response from the United States to its proposals, the foreign ministry said.

The announcement comes a day after Washington said Iran had agreed to ease critical demands that had held up the revival of the 2015 deal trashed by former president Donald Trump.

Tehran "received this evening via the (E.U.) coordinator the response from the U.S. government over the Islamic Republic of Iran's opinions on the outstanding issues in the negotiations to lift sanctions," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

"The process of carefully reviewing the U.S. opinions has begun, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will announce its opinion in this context to the coordinator after it completes its review," Kanani added, without providing further details.