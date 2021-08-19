Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. fighter jets flying over Kabul to ensure evacuation security-Pentagon

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-19T16:08:05+0000
U.S. fighter jets flying over Kabul to ensure evacuation security-Pentagon

Shafaq News / Armed U.S. fighter jets have been flying over Kabul to ensure security for the evacuation operation, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding that there had been no hostile interactions with the Taliban or attempts to impede the evacuation.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing the jets had not conducted "low pass" flights over the city but had been engaged in "overwatch."

"The overwatch flights ... have been in the air since before the noncombatant evacuation operation. It's prudent force protection measures in the air, to make sure that we can protect our people and our operations against any threat," he said.

Army Major General William Taylor told the briefing that multiple gates at Kabul international airport were now open and about 7,000 people have been evacuated so far.

He said the military now has more than 5,200 troops at Kabul airport to guard the evacuation.

Kirby said the Pentagon had not seen any hostile interactions with the Taliban and had not seen the group's fighters impede, harass or obstruct the movement of American citizens into the airport.

"We've made it very clear to the Taliban that any attack upon our people in our operations at the airport would be met with a forceful response," he said.

Source: Reuters

related

U.S. troops fired crowd-control shots at Kabul airport, Pentagon says

Date: 2021-08-18 19:28:01
U.S. troops fired crowd-control shots at Kabul airport, Pentagon says

CNN: A solar panel in space is collecting energy that could one day be beamed to anywhere on Earth

Date: 2021-02-24 19:23:04
CNN: A solar panel in space is collecting energy that could one day be beamed to anywhere on Earth

Pentagon ramping up airlift of U.S. citizens and allies from Kabul

Date: 2021-08-18 15:27:56
Pentagon ramping up airlift of U.S. citizens and allies from Kabul

Pentagon develops a new technology that downs drones in urban areas

Date: 2021-06-12 11:18:05
Pentagon develops a new technology that downs drones in urban areas

Pentagon tracked failed Iranian satellite launch 

Date: 2021-06-23 06:52:59
Pentagon tracked failed Iranian satellite launch 

Police officer dies in shooting outside the Pentagon building, law enforcement sources say

Date: 2021-08-03 18:56:32
Police officer dies in shooting outside the Pentagon building, law enforcement sources say

Pentagon: a task to investigate UFOs observed by U.S. military aircraft

Date: 2020-08-14 08:14:12
Pentagon: a task to investigate UFOs observed by U.S. military aircraft

Pentagon investigative team says Iran was behind attack on Mercer Street tanker

Date: 2021-08-06 20:51:24
Pentagon investigative team says Iran was behind attack on Mercer Street tanker