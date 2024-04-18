U.S. and Israel to discuss potential operation in Rafah in high-level meeting

Shafaq News/ The United States and Israel are scheduled to hold a high-level virtual meeting on Thursday to address the potential for an Israeli operation in Rafah, according to two U.S. officials speaking to Axios.

The meeting holds immense importance due to ongoing concerns within the Biden administration regarding potential civilian casualties that may result from an Israeli invasion of Rafah, the officials emphasized.

Despite speculation suggesting otherwise, the U.S. officials firmly denied any indication of the Biden administration granting approval for such an operation, particularly in light of Israel's potential response to the recent unprecedented Iranian attack.

This virtual meeting, the second of its kind in recent weeks, was initially planned as an in-person session in Washington but was rescheduled following the Iranian attack.

Key figures from the U.S. side, including White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, will lead the discussions. Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi will lead the meeting on the Israeli side.

While the White House has refrained from public comments, behind-the-scenes efforts have seen lower-level working groups engaging virtually to delve into Israeli Army operational plans for Rafah. These discussions have also included humanitarian proposals, according to U.S. officials.

One official revealed to Axios insights into the Army plans "presented by the IDF in the working groups a gradual, slow operation in specific neighborhoods of Rafah that will be evacuated in advance — rather than an all-out invasion of the entire city."