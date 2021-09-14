Report

U.S. Spy Chief Sees Top Terror Risks From Yemen, Iraq

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-14T06:54:28+0000
U.S. Spy Chief Sees Top Terror Risks From Yemen, Iraq

Shafaq News/ the greatest threat to the U.S. from international terrorists comes from nations such as Yemen, Somalia, Syria and Iraq, with Afghanistan further down the priority list after the two-decade American troop presence ended, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said.

Although U.S. intelligence officials are closely watching whether terrorist groups re-emerge inside Afghanistan, the country is no longer the prime concern when it comes to harboring terrorists who could carry out an attack inside America, Haines said Monday at a national security conference in the Washington suburbs.

Source: Bloomberg

