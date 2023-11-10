U.S. Special Envoy: Palestinians themselves should determine the Palestinians' future

Shafaq News/ In a recent online press briefing, U.S. Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues David Satterfield discussed the ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza residents amidst the region's conflict.

The briefing, hosted by the U.S. Department of State's Dubai Regional Media Hub, addressed the humanitarian challenges the people of Gaza faced and the initiatives taken to alleviate their suffering.

During the briefing, Special Envoy Satterfield highlighted the United States' commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. He emphasized the urgency of the situation and the need to meet the basic needs of Palestinian civilians, including access to food, medicine, and clean water.

Satterfield noted that the United States, in collaboration with various international organizations and partner countries, has been working tirelessly to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza. He mentioned that efforts have been made to provide fuel for desalination plants, hospitals, and essential services within Gaza. The envoy emphasized the importance of humanitarian assistance in the region and stated that every effort is being made to minimize civilian casualties and support those in need.

When asked about the possibility of a prisoner/hostage exchange during the humanitarian truce or pauses, Satterfield did not provide specific details but underscored the ongoing efforts to ensure the safe exit of foreign nationals from Gaza and the importance of a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Regarding the future of Gaza, Satterfield reiterated the U.S. government's stance that Palestinians themselves should determine the Palestinians' future. He emphasized the need for a two-state solution and stressed the importance of a unified Palestinian role in deciding the future of both the West Bank and Gaza. Satterfield also emphasized that there should be no separation of Gaza as a political matter from the future of the West Bank.

In response to questions about potential regional involvement, Satterfield stated that the United States does not believe that a conflict involving Lebanon and Israel is inevitable. He emphasized the need to avoid provocative actions by Iran or Hezbollah, urging all parties to exercise restraint.