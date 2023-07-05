U.S. Navy Thwarts Iranian Attempts to Seize Tankers in Gulf of Oman

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, The U.S. Navy announced that it successfully intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

In the first incident, an Iranian naval vessel approached the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TRF Moss in international waters. However, the Iranian vessel departed the scene when the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul arrived.

In the second incident, an Iranian naval vessel closed within one mile of the Bahamas-flagged oil tanker Richmond Voyager and fired multiple shots.

The McFaul arrived and directed course toward the merchant ship, causing the Iranian navy vessel to depart. The Richmond Voyager sustained no casualties or significant damage.

The U.S. Navy has reported a series of attacks on shipping in the Gulf waters since 2019 during tension between the United States and Iran. Since 2021, Iran has been involved in incidents where it harassed, attacked, or seized nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels, posing a threat to regional maritime security and the global economy, according to the U.S. Navy.

The Gulf of Oman is a strategic waterway through which about a fifth of the world's supply of seaborne crude oil and oil products passes. The U.S. has expressed its commitment to responding to Iranian aggression in coordination with its global allies and partners in the Middle East to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and other vital waterways.

In recent weeks, top ship registries, including the Marshall Islands and Greece, have warned of the threat to commercial shipping in the Gulf, including the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. has also confiscated a cargo of Iranian oil aboard a tanker in April as part of a sanctions enforcement operation.