U.S. Judiciary orders Trump to pay $355 million

Shafaq News/ A judge in New York has rejected a request to delay the implementation of a judgment against former President Donald Trump and his companies, requiring him to pay $355 million in a civil fraud case.

The American newspaper "The Hill" reported that Trump's legal team had requested Judge Arthur Engoron to postpone the execution for 30 days in order to "protect the appellants' rights and ensure an organized process after the judgment."

In response to a request from Trump's lawyer, Clifford Robert, submitted to the court on Thursday, Engoron wrote in an email, " "You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay," Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in an email Thursday to Trump attorney Clifford S. Robert shortly before he officially signed off on the judgment, which totals over $450 million with pre-judgment interest."

Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $354.8 million, plus interest, last week after finding that he conspired to inflate his net worth for tax and insurance benefits.

Since Engoron's ruling last Friday, more than $87,000 in interest has been added to this amount daily.

Top executives at the Trump Organization, including Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have also been ordered to pay millions of dollars in fines.

Efforts to appeal have also begun through the official judgment issued in the court's docket. Trump and the other defendants have 30 days to appeal from the date of Engoron's decision.