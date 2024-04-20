U.S. House approves $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel

Shafaq News/ The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $95 billion aid package on Saturday, providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The bipartisan legislation now heads to the Senate, which previously approved a similar measure over two months ago.

The bill allocates $60.84 billion for Ukraine, including funds for weapons replenishment, $26 billion for Israel focusing on humanitarian aid, and $8.12 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for the aid, emphasizing its role in preventing further conflict and saving lives.

President Joe Biden welcomed the bill's passage, citing urgent needs in Ukraine and Israel amid ongoing challenges.

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considered the U.S. House of Representatives vote on new military aid to his country as a "defense of Western civilization."

Netanyahu wrote on his platform that "the U.S. Congress has just overwhelmingly passed a highly appreciated aid bill, reflecting strong bilateral support for Israel and defending Western civilization. Thanks to our friends, thanks to America."

Notably, the vote revealed opposition from some Republicans over foreign aid priorities.

The Senate is expected to approve the bill next week, advancing it for President Biden's signature into law.