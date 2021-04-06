Two injured and a suspect died in shooting near an army base in Maryland

Shafaq News/ Two people were seriously injured near Fort Detrick, an Army base in Frederick County, Md., on Tuesday morning and the person who shot them is dead, the police said.

“We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive….currently there are two victims and one suspect is down.” the Frederick, Md., police said on Twitter.

The two people who were shot had “life-threatening” injuries.

For its part, the U.S. Navy said the suspect in the active shooting incident at Fort Detrick was a Navy medic.