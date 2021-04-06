Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two injured and a suspect died in shooting near an army base in Maryland

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-06T15:56:37+0000
Two injured and a suspect died in shooting near an army base in Maryland

Shafaq News/ Two people were seriously injured near Fort Detrick, an Army base in Frederick County, Md., on Tuesday morning and the person who shot them is dead, the police said.

“We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive….currently there are two victims and one suspect is down.” the Frederick, Md., police said on Twitter.

The two people who were shot had “life-threatening” injuries.

For its part, the U.S. Navy said the suspect in the active shooting incident at Fort Detrick was a Navy medic.

related

U.S. Seizes four Iranian Fuel Cargo

Date: 2020-08-14 06:26:03
U.S. Seizes four Iranian Fuel Cargo

U.S. warns Turkey of the "Serious Consequences" of testing the S-400 system

Date: 2020-10-23 21:15:31
U.S. warns Turkey of the "Serious Consequences" of testing the S-400 system

Sarah McBride to become first transgender state senator in U.S. history

Date: 2020-11-06 10:46:43
Sarah McBride to become first transgender state senator in U.S. history

U.S. soldier arrested for attempting to assist ISIS: Department of Justice

Date: 2021-01-19 20:32:36
U.S. soldier arrested for attempting to assist ISIS: Department of Justice