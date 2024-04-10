Turkiye plans S-400 deployment on borders with Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkish media reported that Ankara intends to deploy S-400 systems along its southern border adjacent to Iraq.

The Turkish newspaper Hurriyet quoted that "the Turkish armed forces may deploy S-400 systems purchased from Russia along the border with Iraq as part of plans for a military operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)."

The newspaper noted that "the Turkish armed forces expect to conduct a wide-ranging ground military operation in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq against PKK elements," adding that "this operation is carried out in agreement with the administration."

According to the newspaper, the deployment process of the Turkish armed forces and logistical units has partially begun, and the S-400 systems purchased from Russia may also be deployed along the border line as part of the accelerated delivery operations expected after the Eid holiday."

The Turkish newspaper highlighted that "the Syrian opposition has informed Turkish officials that they are ready to provide all possible support for the anticipated operation in Iraq."

The armed conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Turkiye began in 1984 and resumed in 2015.

Turkey alleged that PKK is heavily deployed in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, mainly in rural areas. Therefore, the Turkish army has established several military bases at strategic points in the Matin mountain range, citing the expulsion of Kurdistan Workers' Party militants as justification.

The PKK conflict, spanning four decades, has been a persistent challenge, with Ankara expressing disappointment in the Iraqi government's historical "reluctance" to acknowledge and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization.

However, recent developments have signaled a shift in Iraq's stance.

Following high-level talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq announced the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization," aligning with Turkiye's concerns and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.